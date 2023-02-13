OSCODA – Families filled To the Moon and Back in downtown Oscoda on Sunday for the second annual Sweetheart Dance.
Young guests were dressed in their Valentine's Day finest attire and enjoyed dancing, crafting and eating pizza and snacks.
Photographer Amanda Bergeron took family photos and created an online photo album of the event.
"We had a huge turnout, 20 families attended, more than double what we had last year," Bergeron said. She added that the event will definitely take place again next year.
"It was awesome! Really fun to see so many members of our community come out and dance and have a blast. We are looking forward to next year," said Lain MacKenzie, co-owner of To the Moon and Back.
"I give it a 10 out of 10," said Amanda's son Hudson Bergeron, age 7.
Deb MacKenzie, age 4 agreed.
"I loved it!" Deb replied.