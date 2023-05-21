TAWAS CITY – In a unanimous decision when the Tawas City Council met on May 15, they adopted a resolution to update the water and sewer rates charged to city customers.
The changes are in accordance with the information provided at the council’s recent budget workshop, and the water and sewer fund budgets for fiscal year (FY) 2023-2024 are based on these numbers, as well.
“Last year at this time we increased the sewer ready-to-serve [RTS] fee by $12.50 for a ¾-inch line, with the other sizes adjusted proportionately,” stated Tawas City Manager Annge Horning.
This amount was only half of what they anticipated would be needed for a $17 million bond to complete the necessary improvements at the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) wastewater treatment plant (WWTP). “As a result, I feel it is prudent to continue to increase rates incrementally until we know for sure what the project bids and bond obligation will be,” she continued.
Councilman Jeff Coon asked about the size of the residential lines which go to people’s homes, and Horning answered that they vary. Most are ¾-inch, but there are also a few one-inch lines.
Councilman Mike Russo’s motion to adopt the resolution for the new water and sewer rates, was supported by Councilman Dave Lesinski and passed in a 7-0 vote.
The document shows that for taxed property owners, the monthly RTS fees for water will go from $11 to $12, for those with a ¾-inch meter; from $12.10 to $13.20 for a one-inch meter; from $19.80 to $21.60, 1½-inch; from $31.90 to $34.80, two-inch; from $121 to $132, three-inch; from $154 to $168, four-inch; and from $231 to $252 for a six-inch meter.
Non-taxed property owners with a ¾-inch meter will see a $4.75 increase, while those on the higher end will see a roughly $100 increase for a six-inch meter. For these customers, the new monthly RTS fees for water will be $24 for a ¾-inch meter, $26.40 for a one-inch meter, $43.20 for a 1½-inch meter, $69.60 for a two-inch, $264 for a three-inch, $336 for a four-inch and $504 for a six-inch meter.
The resolution also reads that, effective July 1, the water commodity fee per 1,000 gallons will go from $5.61 to $5.90 for taxed property owners, and from $7.01 to $7.37 for non-taxed.
Beginning with the July 1, 2024 FY, the commodity fee for all meter classifications and customers shall be increased by 2½% on the first day of each FY. (This will also be the case with the sewer commodity fees). Further, water shut-off and/or turn-on fees will increase from $20 to $22.50 per visit to the site, while the fee for department of public works (DPW) after-hours service will go from $50 to $135 per visit.
As for the sewer RTS monthly fees charged to taxed property owners, both non-metered and ¾-inch meters will go from $39.09 to $41.09; one-inch meters, from $43 to $45.20; 1½-inch, from $70.36 to $73.96; two-inch, from $113.36 to $119.16; three-inch, from $429.99 to $451.99; four-inch, from $547.26 to $575.26; and six-inch, from $820.89 to $862.89.
The sewer charges to non-taxed property owners will increase from $68.41 to $71.91 for both non-metered and ¾-inch meters, while the fees for one-inch meters will go from $75.25 to $79.10; 1½-inch, from $123.13 to $129.43; two-inch, from $198.38 to $208.53; three-inch, from $752.48 to $790.98; four-inch, from $957.71 to $1,006.71; and six-inch, from $1,436.56 to $1,510.06.
Effective this July 1, the sewer commodity fee per 1,000 gallons will change from $5.85 to $6.20 for taxed property owners, and from $7.31 to $7.75 for non-taxed. Non-metered sewer, based on 3,500 gallons per month, will be adjusted from $20.48 to $21.70 for taxed property owners, and from $25.59 to $27.13 for non-taxed.
As reported, there are a number of improvements that must be made at the WWTP, which services Tawas City, East Tawas and a portion of Baldwin Township. The plant is owned and operated by the TUA, with costs split equally between Tawas City and East Tawas. Baldwin is a wholesale customer, and revenues from the township will cover about 12.5% of the TUA operating expenses this year.
Knowing that the rehabilitation work at the plant was on the horizon, Tawas City has followed a stair-step approach by implementing smaller annual sewer rate increases since 2016. This way, customers can be eased into it over time, rather than be faced with a large hike all at once.
In other TUA topics, the council discussed the authority’s 2023-2024 proposed budget, which Horning said has been approved by the TUA Board, contingent on both the East Tawas and Tawas City councils doing the same.
She also noted that the contributions from these two municipalities will go up by $50,000 each.
Tawas City Mayor Brian McMurray advised that this is consistent with the council’s budget planning workshop talks, as well as the subsequent figures in the city’s 2023-2024 FY budget, which was also adopted that night.
Coon’s motion to approve the draft TUA budget for the coming year, was supported by Russo and met with a 7-0 affirmative vote.
Based on the document, the TUA expects revenues and appropriations to total $1,264,000 each.
On the revenue side, this consists of charges for services to Baldwin Township in the amount of $160,000, and to Tawas City and East Tawas in the amount of $550,000 each, as well as $4,000 in interest.
For Baldwin Township, this is an increase of $40,000 from the 2022-2023 amended TUA budget.
In terms of the estimated expenditures, some of the larger costs include contracted services for operation of the WWTP, $450,000; capital outlay, $200,000; professional services associated with the state revolving fund for the WWTP project, $120,000; and outside contract services, $100,000.
Electricity, permit fees, materials and supplies, laboratory sampling/testing, equipment repairs and insurance are also among the upcoming expenditures in the TUA budget.
In separate action, Councilwoman Jackie Masich moved to adopt a resolution that is required for Tawas City’s application to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). The city is seeking a street paving grant through MDOT’s Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) Category B Program.
Horning explained that at the end of 2018, then-Governor Rick Snyder signed legislation which created funding for grants for city street improvements in select communities. The grant funding is a 50/50 match, with a maximum grant amount of $250,000.
Horning and Tawas City DPW Director Gus Oliver worked to combine projects from the major and local street improvements plans – while comparing with projects in the drainage, water and sewer improvement plans – and identified projects with a total of $203,830 for paving.
Horning said that if they receive the grant, it will cover $101,915 of the expenses. The city will match that amount and will be responsible for any gravel, curbing, drainage, manhole work, et cetera that is necessary for each project. The estimated cost for the city’s match and additional work is $212,129.
The intention is to pay the match and additional work out of the street funds, while the manhole work would be paid out of the sewer fund as budgeted.
Given the 50% contribution from the state, if approved, McMurray said that this would be a great grant for the community.
Although it hasn’t yet been awarded to Tawas City, Horning shared that the council has made attempts at this grant since 2018.
“We apply every year and we just take the next set of streets from our capital improvement plans and apply it to those,” she said, noting that the grant is only open to communities with a population of 10,000 or less. “So, hopefully this many years in, that increases our chances of getting it this year.”
Masich’s motion in favor of submitting the resolution for the TEDF program, was supported by Councilman Chuck Klenow and approved unanimously.
Officials also adopted the city’s 2023-2024 budget, which will be reported on in next week’s edition of this publication.