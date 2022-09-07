OSSINEKE – Friends Together and Connie's Cafe present the fall Festival of Friends.
Come to Connie's Cafe In Ossineke on Saturday, Sept. 17 to gobble up some turkey dinner. Dinner begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 6:30.
Meals are $15, and all benefits go towards Friends together, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones through the process of treatment and everything else.
The dinner is a take out/drive thru, so expect to pay and get a bag of delicious turkey.
"Its been a tradition for several for several years," said Shelly Gibbs of Friends Together. "It's a fan favorite, definitely. Everyone likes to come in and fill up on turkey."
There will also be a raffle, three for $20 for cash and prizes.
For more information, call 989-356-3231.