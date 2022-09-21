QUILT SELECTION — Connie Barber, left, and Terri Westberg, right, select quilts for the upcoming Quirky Quilters Quilt Guild “Harvest of Quilts” show, to be held Sept. 24 at the Richardson Elementary School in Oscoda. The show is the first one held by the guild in four years and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, and free for kids under the age of 12-years-old.