OSCODA — Displays of quilts, demonstrations, and vendors will greet attendees when the Quirky Quilters Quilt Guild hosts a “Harvest of Quilts” show on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Richardson Elementary School in Oscoda.
Admission is $5 for adults, with children younger than 12 admitted free. It has been four years since their last show and members are anxious to share their creations.
Over 200 quits will be showcased by members of the guild.
“I know most people think quilt shows are just for quilters, but this really is a fiber show. There will be traditional quilt patterns like our grandmothers made, but also modern patterns, made by both hand piecing and machine piecing techniques,” President Terri Westberg said. “There will also be some fabulous appliqué pieces this year. I encourage everyone, even non-quilters, to come and enjoy these works of arts”
This year a new category of entries has been added, that of art quilts. Judges for the show will be Kathy Mallory and Nancy Brooks Siebert from Midland. Ribbons will be awarded in several categories including the “Best of Show.” Those attending the show will determine the viewer’s choice award.
Two vendors will be on hand offering quilting supplies, Delphine’s Quilt Shop of Gaylord and Erin Matthews Quilt Shop of East Tawas. Members have produced many items for a raffle including table toppers, small quilts, bags, wall hangings, placemats, and other handmade items. Tickets will be available for $1 each and winners will be drawn at the end of the day. In addition, the guild will also sponsor a boutique of handmade items for sale.
Girl Scout Troop 50030 will be offering refreshments.
The guild of over 70 members meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Oscoda United Methodist Church. The meetings are open to include new members; beginners are always welcome. In addition to classes and outings, members have completed numerous charity projects including baby quilts, Quilts of Valor for veterans, and quilts for Rayola, an organization that presents quilts to children in foster care. Examples of these projects will be on display.