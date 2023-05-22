TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area track and field teams competed in a Division 3 regional at Clare on Friday. In a field loaded with 15 talented teams, Tawas had its boys team come in seventh and their girls team place ninth.
The boys’ team had their day highlighted by Luke Martin winning the 400 meter run in a time of 51.45, and Vinnie Frank taking second in the high jump, with a 5’-09” jump, giving them spots in the state finals.
Also, for the boys, Matthew Tiffany was 22nd in the 100 meter dash, Martin was third in the 200 and Frank was eighth in the 200. Frank was also sixth in the 400.Xander Whitford was seventh in the 800, Max Buyssens was seventh in the 1,600 and Austin Billinghurst was 19th in the 3,200. Vincent Lin had a 20th place finish in the 300 hurdles.Tawas’ top relay team was the 4x400, who came in fourth thanks to runs by Frank, Max Buyssens, Whitford and Martin.
In the shot put, Fenton Gustinic was 13th, Dylan Edmonds was 18th in the discus and Michael Marzec was 17th in the long jump.For the Lady Braves, they had Izzy Urban finish third in the discus, with a throw of 102’-2”, sending her to the state finals as well.
Also for the Lady Braves, Katelyn Papenfus was 15th in the 100, Tayler Thompson was 16th in the 200, Autumn Edwards placed third in the 400, Sophia Morand was ninth in the 800, Alyssa Runyan was 13th in the 1,600 and Audrey Nguyen was 13th in the 3,200. Aubrey Rupp was 11th in the 100 hurdles and in the 300 hurdles, Kailey Rupp finished 12th.
Their top finishing relay team was fourth place in the 4x400, with runs by Ava Busch, Morand, Edwards and Grace Martin. Urban was also 14th in the shot put and Makaylia King was 16th in the long jump.
Tawas also hosted a quad meet on Tuesday, May 16. The Braves won both the boys and girls side of the meet, topping Pinconning, Whittemore-Prescott and Rogers City.
On the boys’ side, Martin was second in the 100, first in the 200, with Frank taking second in the 200. Frank won the 400, Buyssens won the 800, Tobias Kjoelby was second in the 1,600 and Austin Billinghurst won the 3,200. Lin was third in the 300 hurdles. Tawas also won the 4x400 relay on runs by Frank, Buyssens, Whitford and Martin. Malcom Davis was second in the shot put, Edmonds was second in the discus, Frank won the high jump and Kevin Loew took first in the pole vault.
As for the Lady Braves, Reese Cadorette won the 100 meter dash, the 200 and the 400. Morand was second in the 800, Alyssa Runyan won the 1,600 and Kailey Rupp had a win in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.They had two winning relay teams as well. The 4x200 first place team was Busch, Edwards, Martin and Katelyn Papenfus. The winning 4x400 team was Busch, Morand, Edwards and Cadorette.Urban won the shot put and the discus, Emma Hemker was third in the high jump, Audrey Klinger and Brooke Binder tied for first in the pole vault and King was fourth in the long jump.
The Division 3 state finals are Saturday, June 3 at Kent City.