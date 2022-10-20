EAST TAWAS – Quota of Iosco County is holding its annual Trivia Night on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Knights of Columbus, 820 Newman St. in East Tawas.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and play begins at 7. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, third and last places. A prize will also be awarded for best themed table/table decor.
Cost is $125 per team table – up to eight players per team, and attendees can bring their own snacks and drinks, alcohol welcome.
To register or sponsor, call Marilyn Herriman at 989-984-7948.