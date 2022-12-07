LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is hosting three virtual baby fairs for new or expecting parents in December. At the events, families will have opportunities to learn about available resources, important health and safety information and ask questions directly to program experts.
The events are free of charge and occurring on the following dates and times:
- Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The following MDHHS programs are participating in this event:
- Newborn Screening
- Michigan BioTrust for Health
- Infant Safe Sleep
- Women, Infants & Children
- Immunizations
- Early Hearing Detection and Intervention
- Birth Defects Education and Outreach
- State Breastfeeding Initiative
- Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program
- Vital Records
- Michigan Home Visiting Initiative
- Maternal Infant Health Program
- Children’s Special Health Care Services
- Eat Safe Fish
- Unintentional Injury Prevention
- Oral Health Program
Participants can register for one of these sessions online.
For questions related to this event or to request baby fair resource materials as a printed document, please contact Kristen Thompson at thompsonk23@michigan.gov or by calling 517-284-4992.