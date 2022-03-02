It is without a doubt we have developed into this technological savvy world that relies heavily on the infinite web of internet communications, of artificial intelligence, of robotic household luxuries, and of virtual interactions.
This was once a farfetched concept dreamt up with wonderful glee by the midnight cellar dwelling "uber-nerds" and gamer geeks, as a fantastical sci-fi fable reminiscent of the futuristic hover bubble vehicles, those teleportation capsules of time travel through space and the eventual revival of the cryogenically frozen Walt Disney (it could happen!).
We have an insatiable preoccupation with the latest state of the art hand held and/or laptop digital flavor app of the month. These apps/devices are complete with all the bells and buzzers, the midnight blue blinking lights and the monotoned talking commands.
There is also this never-ending personal quest to find somewhere to plug in your daily lifeline before it finally (gulp!) dies from lack of electricity. hence,
When the device is charged, that mystical magic carpet ride begins, with all things binary and conveniently effort-free at one’s fingertips, aptly loaded with the simple click of a computer keyboard or by the quick, flick swipe of a smart screen.
Your smartphone can introduce you to a world of the vast, vantage point of the infinite information galactic super highway and beyond. Holy smokes! That is a lot for me and you to absorb and to process at one time. Please just give me moment to reflect about my inevitable entrance and harrowing descent into the deep, dark abyss, that is "the cyber rabbit hole." Stop, hold on Frankie, stay…in…control...
Pardon that slight stress induced breakdown, as I am just not technically savvy in this ever-expanding co-dependent need for modern cyber technology to vie for the possession of my soul. I have real-world household problems with gadgets, like inadvertently grabbing the wrong remote for the wrong electronic device. Let's face it folks, there's always three or four remote controls within an arm's length of the Lazy-Boy recliner in the family den (and always a few missing down a couch cushion), but that is a situation I control and handle, piece of cake.
I admit that I have a simpleton's personality that's reluctantly challenged daily, like trying to complete my required paperless documentation at work on a laptop that decides to freeze my effort and then completely delete my entries with blatant contempt five minutes before I clock out for the evening, just to update and restart despite itself, it's like it's screwing with my emotions then gleefully flipping me the digital bird.
I'm defenseless and it's maddening I tell you! I would simply unplug the little bugger but it has a back-up battery supply. Moreover, it seems the computer "knows" my hair-thin string of temperament, patience and that my tolerance is at its breaking point.
It takes a moment, but a slow, yet steady, stranglehold of virtual tarantula fingers overcomes me and constricts my free spirit and will power. Can I understand the quasi-logic of the so-called "very simple-to-follow steps" to navigate through computerland's enhanced muckly-muck instructions? Hardly.
I just don't get why this algorithm technology and its creepy meddlesome need to think it knows my business, the color of my socks, my bathroom cycle, the brand toothpaste I use and whether I should take a male enhancing supplement! I feel violated!
I think I may need an emotional support group and the simple life necessities of stone tools, fire, morse code, and bear skins. Keep your eyes peeled for my next column about the fickle finger of technology, this time about travel and the disappearance of the folding paper road map!