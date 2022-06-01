HOUGHTON LAKE — The Oscoda softball team closed the book on the regular season on Thursday, playing a non-league doubleheader at Houghton Lake. The Lady Owls lost the first game, but bounced back to win game two.
On Tuesday, May 24 the Owls hosted non-league foe Beaverton for the final home games of the year. They lost both contests.
Scores, stats and comments were not available for either doubleheader by press time.
Oscoda (11-13 overall) opened the Division 3 district tournament against rival Tawas Area at Grayling on Tuesday. The winner of that game returns to Grayling for the rest of the tournament on Saturday. Grayling, Kalkaska, Roscommon and Houghton Lake are also in the district, with the winner moving on to regionals on Saturday, June 11 in Gladstone.