TAWAS CITY – A peaceful protest against the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was held on July 12, at 4:30 p.m. at the Shoreline Park in Tawas City.
Organized by Erin Smith of Greenbush, the protest was held because, she says, Northern Michigan is devoid of people showing solidarity for political issues.
“Right now, we are in such a purgatory being certain of abortion and same sex marriage rights. More or less, it’s all rights, because that is what SCOTUS is coming for.”
She is a member of the LGBT community and has a uterus, alongside her 9-month-old child who also has a uterus. She says these facts means she feels like she has to do something.
The protest won’t just be a traditional picket-line, but people are encouraged to bring musical instruments and anything else to make it more colorful.
“All forms of creativity are welcome,” she says.
Smith holds a “no uterus no opinion” policy, since the majority of voters on SCOTUS were men.
“They’re forcing these uterus owners to have children against their own will, including incest and rape cases. They don’t care about kids who are already here who are abused in the adoption and foster care system.”