ALPENA – Region 9 Area Agency on Aging (AAA) is hosting a free Caregiver Webinar Series via Zoom on the second Friday of each month.
The webinars are held from 1 to 2 p.m. that started Sept. 8 and continue through February 2024. The AAA’s priority is to provide support to local family caregivers that are unable to leave the home due caregiving restraints by providing virtual options. All caregivers are welcome to attend this free, informative, and interactive virtual conference.
Upcoming webinars include:
• Oct. 13: Preparing to Care: Caregiving 101
• Nov. 10: Building Resilience to Avoid Burnout
• Dec. 8: Technology Tools for Caregiving
• Jan. 12, 2024: The Neuroscience of Art and One Little World
• Feb. 9, 2024: Importance of Planning Ahead for Legal Matters
For more information or to register contact mainvilleb@nemcsa.org or call 989-358-4616.
Region 9 Area Agency on Aging is a division of division of Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA), a Community Action Agency improving the quality of life for people facing crisis while strengthening families, communities, seniors, and children since 1968.
To find out more information regarding NEMCSA’s programs and services, visit www.nemcsa.org.