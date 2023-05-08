TAWAS CITY – Thursday’s trip to West Branch was certainly a good one for the Tawas Area golf team. The Braves were competing in an 18-hole event, dubbed the Falcon Invitational at the West Branch Country Club, hitting for a team score of 317 to give them the tournament championship.
A total of 15 teams totaling 84 individuals were at the event. Host Ogemaw Heights took second place with a team score of 346.
“We put up an incredible team score, led by Alex Kaems who won by nine strokes with a two-under 70,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “He had a birdie putt on his last hole that would have tied the 18-hole school record at 69, but missed by just a couple inches. We had three other top ten medalists other than Alex.”
Austin Baker was third with an 80, Walker Hazen hit an 83 and was fifth and Jake Look was seventh by carding an 84. Trace Reay and Cody Primm each hit an 89, Robert Jenkins shot a 99, Noah Theaker and Adam Billinghurst each shot 108 and Everett Hanson shot a 116.
“The varsity squad won by 29 strokes and the JV team had the second best JV score, only losing by three strokes,” Vainer said. “This was a very big performance for our team. WBCC has a course rating very similar to what we will play at regionals. So, a 317 solidifies us as a real competitor to win in our region, which has been our goal from the very beginning.”
On Friday, Tawas competed in the Loop Classic at the Loop at Forest Dunes in Roscommon.
The Braves shot a 333 on the challenging course, coming in 13th place out of 18 teams.
“We competed in what might be our biggest regular season event of the year,” Vainer said. “It is a unique event at one of the best courses in the state. Instead of our players being paired with players from other teams like every other tournament, all individuals on our team play together in one group as a five-some.
“It’s the only event I have seen where the players and coaches stay together the entire event. This event attracts some of the best teams in the state. Between the course, the format, and the competitors, it is an incredible opportunity for us.”
Kaems took second place with a 72, Hazen shot an 84, Look hit for an 88, Baker added an 89 and Reay came in with a 108.
“Because of the caliber of event that this is, it is played from their most difficult tees making it a 6,704 yard par 70,” Vainer said. “(Kaems’ round) was perhaps his most complete round of his high school career. He finished just one stroke behind the individual winner. Alex’s short game has gotten dialed in the last few events and he’s been tearing the cover off the ball from the tee all year. His tremendous driver distance is nothing new, but he has really developed his accuracy and consistency with his driver as well.
“Again, for how difficult the course was, I am extremely happy with the numbers that were put up. Another measure that shows how well we played and how much we have improved, our 333 is 41 strokes better than the 374 we put up last year at the same event.”
Tawas hosted the Bogey’s Indoor Golf Invitational at Red Hawk on Tuesday, is at the Alpena Invitational on Friday and is at the Blue Devil open in Gaylord on Wednesday.
“We are welcoming 15 teams from all over the state to our incredible home course,” Vainer said. “It is a great fundraiser for the program and a great opportunity for all our players. All players get to play, many parents make it out to watch in person and it gives our players another chance to play a highly competitive round at our regional finals course. We are about halfway through the regular season.
“So far, this team has impressed me, but there is still so much work to be done. The second half of the season will continue to be about battle testing these players to prepare them for the post season. When they tee-off at Red Hawk on May 30th for regionals, I want them to have confidence knowing they have performed under more difficult conditions and against tougher competition.”