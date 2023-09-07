HARRISVILLE – Alcona County Library has selected photographer Leona Webb as its Artist of the Month for September and October.
Webb is a Bloomfield Hills fine arts photographer. Her work is held in both public and private collections throughout the U.S.
She was born and raised in Northeastern Michigan, and went on to complete a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in organizational development. She taught both high school and college level in business management, served as director of human resources for two different operations in Michigan, then spent five years in the New England area where she served as director of human resources for an electronic distributorship outside of Boston and instructed at college level evenings and weekends at New Hampshire College. Music and the arts have always been Webb’s real passion.
Webb said it an honor and privilege to return to her hometown, to once again, display some of her photographs during the month of September and October at the Alcona County Library, Harrisville Branch, located at 312 W Main St.
Webb’s specialty is shooting black and white images, although she has an equal amount of color images. She finds inspiration in the beauty of nature that surrounds her. Her inspiration to photograph in black and white was influenced by viewing some of the works of Ansel Adams. She has a particular interest in some of the historical spots in Harrisville. She said these photographs generate a lot of fond memories of growing up in a small town.
Her photographic collection includes unusual architecture, classic cars, boats, animals, landscapes and more. Webb believes that art is a collaborative work between the audience and the image, and art happens somewhere in the space between. She loves anything to do with business and the arts. Her work is sold for display in both commercial and residential settings.
You can find more about her works on her website at leonawebbphotography.com, and see her work at the Alcona County Library, Harrisville Branch through Oct. 24.