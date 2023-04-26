OSCODA – Versiti Blood Centers has announced its Make a Splash Sweepstakes, and participants of an upcoming blood drive in Oscoda Township will be among those given a chance at taking home one of the prizes.
All attempting donors age 18 and up will be entered for a chance to win $1,000 in gift cards to a water park resort, for which four winners will be named from the drawing.
The blood drive in Oscoda has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will be held in Oscoda United Methodist Church, at 120 W. Dwight Ave.
Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are appreciated, and donors can sign up online, at https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/152015, or by calling 866-642-5663. More information is also available by visiting www.versiti.org/MI.
Organizers encourage donors to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before giving blood.
As for the Make a Splash Sweepstakes, those who are interested can enter by blood donation or online. The entry form and a list of official rules can be found at versiti.org/splash.
The sweepstakes period commenced on May 1 and will conclude on Wednesday, May 24. The winners will be randomly selected on or around Tuesday, May 30.