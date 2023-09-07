OSCODA – The following article is based on the public comments and board member updates and comments at the Aug. 28 regular township board meeting.
A number of the board members' microphones were not working during the meeting. Every attempt was made to accurately report what was said. Board and public comment covered a wide range of topics at the regular Aug. 28 Oscoda Township Board of Trustees meeting.
Kelly Brown addressed a number of issues during public comment. Brown asked about the 911 emergency alert system functionality noting that she had received the boil water alert but that her husband, Jeff Linderman, who was out of the area, had not received the notice. Trustee Jeremy Spencer said that the alerts were based on geofencing but that there had not been a 911 meeting since the alert went out to discuss what happened.
Brown also asked about emergency sirens in Oscoda for a tornado or other emergency. Treasurer Jaimie McGuire said there used to be a siren at the township hall but she did not know if it was functional at this time. Spencer said he thought there used to be a system on the former base.
Brown asked why the water loss report from the Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority (HSRUA) wasn't included in the board packet. She also asked Supervisor Bill Palmer about comments he made during an interview with WBKB regarding water loss during which he said that the taxpayers do not pay extra for water loss.
Brown addressed the purchase agreement for $16,000 for the property on Perimeter Road that was previously listed for $53,000. She asked if an appraisal or an assessment had been completed.
Brown returned to the podium during the second public comment and asked about the functionality of the website, reporting that she was not able to find any information regarding the Parks and Recreation Subcommittee. Brown said, given that no one can find a resolution or motion about the composition of the subcommittee, there is an opportunity to get some residents to serve on it to talk about what the residents want to see.
Brown asked about the technology to record meetings and that board members be trained on where and when to use the technology.
Brown went on to address the June 26 statement that Palmer made at the end of the meeting regarding the workplace investigation. Brown said she didn't feel that Palmer's statement was adequate.
"Every investigation has a report and every report should be evaluated if there are best practices or things we could learn as a township going forward. Because, you have to admit, even our former supervisor when she resigned indicated that there was some opportunity, maybe not in that language, but that was relayed. I just think the board is doing a disservice by not relaying what parameters were used, who was talked to," Brown stated.
She asked about the attorney having been used on a prior lawsuit.
"Isn't there companies out there who do this versus someone who isn't independent of the township?" Brown asked.
Brown added that there was an opportunity to be more transparent and that it would help build more trust.
Finally, Brown asked again for old business to be added to the board meeting agendas. She asked for a status update on the Kratos collections, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) procedures, and how much people are charged.
Tom Maxwell also went to the podium during public comment.
"I am being continually silenced by (Superintendent) Tammy Kline and Bob Tasior," Maxwell said adding that he had requested a special meeting of the Planning Commission (PC) and had requested to speak at a regular PC meeting and that both of his requests had been denied even though he met the PC requirements.
Maxwell said he received the comments from the township engineer and the planning consultant on Aug. 15. Maxwell, who read from a prepared statement, alleged that Kline and Tasior were filtering information and withholding truths to protect themselves.
"I am being silenced because the information I am holding will put the employment of Tammy Kline as Oscoda Township superintendent in question going forward," Maxwell stated.
Maxwell said he was making a plea to members of the PC to please add him to the agenda for the Sept. 5 meeting under board member additions the "same way I was delayed at the August 7th meeting."
Maxwell said he was requesting an opportunity to expose the corruption, illegal activity and unethical behavior he had been subjected to at the hands of Kline and Tasior. Maxwell said he did not want his plan reviewed at the meeting but he wanted the PC to respect his legal rights. Maxwell said he wanted an opportunity to uncover the "corruption, lies and misinformation."
Maxwell added that township residents have the right to have issues handled in an open and ethical manner. He added that he plans to attend the next PC meeting. Maxwell said that if he is not allowed to discuss what he has experienced at the PC meeting next week he will reach out to local, regional and state agencies and media to help him "expose the depths of what Oscoda Township is experiencing."
He added that this was not about his project but rather about telling what goes on behind closed doors at township hall.
"One way or another, the truth will come out," Maxwell said.
He added that it was up to the PC members.
"I will see you all next week," Maxwell concluded.
Board members also provided updates on their committee and commission assignments.
Palmer said the township is trying to get the Air Force to pay for a $1.4 million loan that the township took out for water main extension projects. Palmer said the Air Force is considering paying for some of the loan. He reiterated that the township should not have to pay for the contamination caused by the Air Force.
Palmer said he could spend the entire meeting talking about what is going on at the airport. The airport has repaved the runways and added new lights. The run up shelter is in progress, it will keep the jet engine blast from going across the airport and tearing up the asphalt.
Car and Driver will be doing speed tests on the airport taxiways on the new asphalt in early October. Palmer said the event, that should be fun and will include lots of expensive cars, will be open to the public.
Palmer gave a brief report on the Boy Scout Camporee, which he said went well despite the rain.
Trustee Robert Tasior provided an update on activities of the Planning Commission and gave a status update on the various site plans. Full coverage of the Aug. 7 Planning Commission meeting was in the Aug. 23 issue of this publication.
Spencer reported that the last Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) meeting was canceled. Spencer did give an update on the alert system notification for the boil water alert that impacted nine residences. As previously reported, the alert went county-wide with residents receiving alerts via television, text and social media.
Palmer asked Spencer if he would bring up the issue of sirens to the 911 board. Spencer responded that he thought that was more of a township issue that needed to be addressed with the police and fire departments.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire gave an update on the Land Development Finance Authority (LDFA). She stated that the LDFA will be repaving Perimeter Road on the former Air Force Base at the end of September and the beginning of October. McGuire said it should be about a two week process. Detours will be set up to redirect traffic to Kalitta and other shops in the area. The LDFA is also working on its 2024 budget and 2023 tax capture dollars.
Clerk Josh Sutton did not have an update on the Economic Improvement Committee, the next meeting was scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Kline reported that HSRUA had a work session on Aug. 1 prior to the regularly scheduled meeting to discuss operating standards and go over primary and secondary definitions. The audit was presented at the regular meeting and Kline said it was included in the board packet. Sept. 5 was the next scheduled HSRUA meeting.
Trustee Tim Cummings provided an update on the Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting. He reported that the township met with representatives from the Air Force on Tuesday, Aug. 15 prior to the extended RAB meeting that was held on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Cummings reported that RAB members asked lots of good questions. Due to his microphone not working, the remainder of Cummings comments are inaudible. However, extensive coverage of the RAB meeting were presented in the Aug. 23 and Aug. 30 issues of this publication.
During board comment McGuire talked about the Consumers Energy dams and said that she will be talking about this for the next five years at least. According to McGuire, public meetings to discuss the future of the dams are scheduled for Oct. 11 for Five Channels and Loud Dam and Oct. 24 for Cooke and Foote Dams. McGuire encouraged the public to attend. Both meetings will take place at Oscoda High School.
McGuire reminded property owners that taxes are due Sept. 14. As previously reported, monthly interest will be added if taxes are not paid by the due date. McGuire said reminders will be going out.
During board comment, Tasior talked about the unveiling of the War Dog Memorial, a statue of a serviceman pouring water into his helmet for his war dog, at the Veterans Memorial Park on Skeel Avenue. Money for the memorial was raised through Rockfest, the annual music festival held in September. Over the last three years, over $40,000 was raised for the memorial. The fourth annual Rockfest was held on Sept. 9 at the Veterans Memorial Park.
"I have a couple of statements from our township attorney I'd like to read. I just received these," Palmer started his board comment.
"The first one states that allegations that the township superintendent has completed any legal or ethical errors related to the Maxwell special land use permit or site plan are untrue. Ms. Kline has been in communication with the township attorney and the township's planning consultant since being made aware of an issue with the approval of the Maxwell land use and they are working together to correct the errors in the handling of the Maxwell special land use by the Planning Commission at the direction of the former Planning and Zoning Director," Palmer reported.
As previously reported, Palmer served on the Planning Commission when the preliminary site plan for the storage units proposed by Tom Maxwell was approved.
"The second letter, notice from our attorney, Mr. Tasior was correct to bring his concerns regarding the handling of the Maxwell site plan and special land use to the superintendent which prompted the superintendent to consult with the township attorney and township planning consultant. Any allegations that Mr. Tasior violated the chain of command with respect to this issue is inaccurate. That's from our township attorney," Palmer concluded.
"I had a couple of other comments I wanted to make. One was about the workplace harassment. The statement that I read was the statement from our attorney which did the investigation. It was his recommendation that that is what I should read. He was our labor attorney so it was appropriate for him to do the investigation. He did a very thorough job, talked to a lot of people, and what I read was his recommendation," Palmer stated.
As previously reported, Ann Richards, former township supervisor; Melinda Morgan, former assistant to the superintendent; and Brenda Godfrey, former township custodian; have all alleged that there was a toxic work environment at the township. Also as previously reported, former township employees have questioned the impartiality of the labor attorney who conducted the investigation given that he works for the township.
Palmer responded to Brown's question about his interview on WBKB about the water loss. Palmer said he thinks that people don't understand how "we pay for our water."
Palmer explained Oscoda Township is one of five municipalities that own HSRUA, a cooperative. He explained that Oscoda, along with East Tawas, Tawas City, Baldwin Township and AuSable Township share the cost of water from HSRUA and that Oscoda Township, the township with the largest number of users, owns 51% of HSRUA.
"We don't pay HSRUA for the water we use, we pay their budget," Palmer reported. "So we pay 51% of their budget annually. That's what we pay for our water," Palmer added.
Palmer said that he didn't want to make light of the water loss because it is important. He added that one way or another, all water from HSRUA eventually returns to Lake Huron whether it is water used or water loss.
"Every drop of water used, every drop of water that comes from HSRUA, eventually, one way or another, ends up in Lake Huron and is recycled again through our system," Palmer stated. Palmer said he wanted people to understand how the payment process works for the water.
"We don't pay for the actual water that we use, there's not a meter and HSRUA sends us a bill every month for the amount of water that we use," Palmer said. He reiterated that he was not making light of the water loss issues. He repeated information from a previous meeting about the leak that had been discovered that was leaking 10,000 gallons per day or 3 million gallons in a month. Palmer said the township needs to do a better job of finding and correcting the leaks.
"But I want residents to know, it's not really costing you extra money," Palmer concluded.
What Palmer failed to report is that the percentage the township pays is based on the water usage the prior year which means that the township's water loss does impact how much of the HSRUA budget the township pays.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth wrapped up board member comments.
"I wanted to wait because I wanted Bill to make that statement." Wusterbarth said that he was disappointed in coverage by the Oscoda Press over the last couple of weeks in regards to the Maxwell case. As previously reported, this publication covered the postponement of the Maxwell case at the Aug. 7 Planning Commission (PC) meeting.
"I can't for the life of me understand why the Oscoda Press would reach out to Mr. Cummings and Mr. Spencer, when they weren't even at the meeting," Wusterbarth stated.
As previously reported, this publication reached out to members of the PC and the Board of Trustees to get their responses to Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette's resignation.
Wusterbarth is not a member of the PC and he did not attend the Aug. 7 meeting.
Wusterbarth said the Oscoda Press reported accusations and lies against Kline and Tasior.
"The only three people in administration or the board who were at the meeting were Mr. Tasior, Mr. Palmer and Ms. Kline," Wusterbarth stated. As previously reported, Palmer was in the audience during the PC meeting.
Wusterbarth suggested that the Oscoda Press focus on facts, not accusations and lies. Wusterbarth alleged that reporting of the PC meeting had "created a lot of chaos" and that "everywhere I've gone in town the last 2 1/2 weeks I've had people asking me about this."
"I challenge the Oscoda Press to sit down with the right people and let's get the facts and report the facts. I'm all for freedom of the press, but it's got to be factual, not opinionated, and that's what it was," Wusterbarth added.
"I hope that you will remedy that situation and at some point in the near future there will be a retraction above the fold and on the front page," Wusterbarth said, looking at this reporter.
Palmer concluded the meeting by thanking Wusterbarth for his comments.
This publication requested a copy of the full statement from both Palmer and Kline on Aug. 30 via an e-mail. Kline responded on Sept. 5 stating that a FOIA request would need to be submitted to Sutton. The Oscoda Press submitted a request to Sutton on Sept. 6 requesting the two attorney communications that Palmer summarized during the meeting.