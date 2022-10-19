LANSING – This time of year, bears can spend up to 20 hours a day foraging for foods rich in calories, like acorns, hickory nuts, berries and leafy greens, as they prepare to hibernate, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Because bears can lose up to one-third of their body weight while overwintering, it is vital to pack on the pounds – with some bears consuming 20,000 calories a day, the DNR said in a press release.
However, while searching for natural foods, bears may come across enticing foods near homes and residential areas that keep them coming back for more.
“Bears have an excellent sense of smell and will follow their nose to find food. While natural foods may be abundant, bears could be drawn to bird seed in feeders, pet foods and garbage, because they’re appealing food sources and easy to access,” said Rachel Leightner, wildlife outreach coordinator for the DNR Wildlife Division.
While there is some nutritional value in bird seed and pet foods, allowing bears to eat these foods teaches them bad behavior. Bears will return to locations where they found a meal, and if they continue to be rewarded with food near homes, the situation could lead to human-bear encounters, property damage or ultimately, removal of the bear.
“Even if you enjoy wildlife watching and seeing black bears, it’s critical for the health and safety of the bear to not let it eat from human-provided food sources. Bears that seek out these types of foods are more at risk to lose their fear of humans, which may lead to an unfortunate outcome for the bear,” said Leightner.
Until bears enter their dens in December, it’s best to remove bird feeders and other potential food sources that may attract bears or other wildlife, the DNR said.
Get additional tips and information about preventing potential conflicts with bears at Michigan.gov/Wildlife.