LANSING — The Michigan Humanities Board of Directors and staff has announced that Jennifer Rupp has been selected to serve as the new president and CEO for the organization.
Rupp is a long-time non-profit leader with over 15 years of experience; her career spans serving humanities and performing arts organizations.
“I am honored to be entrusted with the leadership of Michigan Humanities. I look forward to continuing the impactful public humanities work we do, and support, in Michigan,” said Rupp.
She began her career as the Executive Director of the Marshall Historical Society in 2007, managing three historic museums, leading the historic home tour to record attendance, and co-chairing the fundraising committee that restored the Brooks Memorial Fountain.
After her tenure with the historical society, she went on to become the executive director of the world-famous Brass Band of Battle Creek (BBBC). She served the BBBC for seven years and created the Youth Brass Band program that is still in place today.
Rupp has served Michigan Humanities for the past four years as director of state and federal grants, chief impact officer, and most recently as acting president and CEO. She has also served as a nonprofit consultant in board development, fund development, and strategic planning.
Rupp is a graduate of Western Michigan University (Bachelor of Arts in Public History and Secondary Education with History/Social Sciences emphasis).
“The Board of Directors is very pleased that Jennifer Rupp has joined us to lead Michigan Humanities. Jennifer brings to the Council her strong experience in the non-profit field as well as a passion for the Council’s mission,” stated Celeste Diehm, Chairperson, Michigan Humanities Council Board of Directors.