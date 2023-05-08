AuGRES – The AuGres softball team welcomed in Posen for its North Star League Little Dipper opening games on Thursday. The Lady Wolverines were able to win game one 7-6, but lost game two 15-9.
Game one went to extra innings, with Posen scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-4 lead. The Wolverines rallied in the bottom of the inning though, getting a walk-off RBI single by Allyson Stange, scoring Lillie Maser. Isabella Freehling and Shea Menard also reached base in the inning to help fuel the rally.
Emily Freehling had a double and two singles, while I. Freehling was the winning pitcher. She went seven innings and gave up six runs, five earned on six hits and eight strikeouts.
In the game two loss, I. Freehling took the loss, with Keria Steward seeing time in relief.
AuGres had nine hits in the game, including multiple from E. Freehling, I. Freehling and Menard. Maser and E. Freehling had two RBI apiece.
AuGres played at Hillman on Monday, heads to Hale on Thursday and returns home to play Atlanta on Monday.