WHITTEMORE – Three Iosco County track and field teams opened up their seasons at Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday, April 4.
It was a cold and windy day, with some bone-chilling rain thrown in at times for good measure, however, the weather was unable to slow down area athletes. Tawas Area took first place in both the boys’ and girls’ side of the event while host W-P was second in both and Hale finished in third place.
For the Tawas boys’, starting in the 100 meter dash, Luke Martin took first place with a 12.24, while Kyle Indreica, Matthew Tiffany and Michael Smith were second, fourth and fifth. Martin also won the 200 meter dash at 24.89, Vinnie Frank was second in the same event and Ethan Romzek and Tiffany were third and fifth. Martin added another first place finish in the 400 meter run, getting a time of 57.88. The Braves also had Frank and Aaron Stone place second and third in the event.
In the 800 meter run, Xander Whitford took the top spot with a 2:32.47, with Kevin Loew right behind in second place. In the 1,600 meter run, Max Buyssens won with a 5:28 and Tobias Kjoelby placed fifth. The 3,200 meter run had Dylan Vincenty-Cole win with a 12:54, Austin Billinghurst was third and Lucas MacEwen came in fourth.
The Braves had a second place finish in the 4x100 thanks to Tiffany, Smith, Michael Marzec and Kolby Bisnkner. The won the other three relays, with Martin, Indreica, Romzek and Frank winning the 4x200, Buyssens, Romzek, Whitford and Frank won the 4x400 and the winning 4x800 team was Buyssens, Loew, Stone and Whitford.
Mark Regius won both throwing events. He tossed a shot put of 31’ 3.5” and won the discus with a throw of 99’ 1”. Also, in the shot put Malcom Davis and Fenton Gustincic was fourth and in the discus Dylan Edmonds was fourth and Nick Bruning was fourth.
In the long jump, Indreica took the top spot with a bound of 16’ 3.5”, Tiffany was fourth and Romzek was fifth.
For the Lady Braves, in the 100 meter dash, Mya Traylor won with a sprint of 14.53, Aalyah Traylor was second and Makaylia King crossed the line fifth. Mya Traylor (30.67) and Aalyah Traylor were also one-two in the 200, with Ava Busch taking third and Autumn Edwards coming in fourth.
Busch was a winner in the 400 meter run, with a time of 1:12.51. Katelyn Papenfus was third, Abby Kloska was fourth and Tayler Thompson was fifth in the same event. In the 800, Aaliyah Cota won with a 2:47, Sophia Morand was second and Alyssa Runyan placed third. The 1,600 meter run had Alyssa Runyan win with a 6:57, Ashley Nguyen was second and Audrey Nguyen finished third. Megan Wood was also second in the 3,200 meter run.
It was a sweep of the top three for Tawas in the 100 hurdles, as Gabrielle Whetstone-Johnson won at 21.45 and Aubrey Rupp and Kailey Rupp were second and third. K. Rupp also won the 300 hurdles at 1:14.
Tawas swept the relay events. The 4x100 winning team was Jones, Whetstone-Johnson, A. Traylor, M. Traylor. The winning 4x200 relay team was Busch, M. Trayor, Edwards and Papenfus. Busch, Edwards, Morand and Cota won the 4x400 and in the 4x800, Brooke Binder, Morand, Emma Hemker and Runyan took the top spot.
In the shot put, Izzy Urban took second, Olivia Livingston was fourth and Jazzmayne Wells was fifth and Urban, Livingston and Wells were second, third and fourth in the discus. Audrey Klinger was also fifth in the discus and Whetstone-Johnson had a win in the long jump with a 10’ 8.5”.
For the W-P boys, Brady Oliver was third in the 100 meter dash, Aiden Massicotte took fourth in the 200, Thomas Saunders and Eli Murphy were third and fourth in the 800 meter run and Spencer Aldrich and Saunders were second and fourth in the 1600 meter run. Anthony Tipton also finished sixth in the 1600.
Kameron Johnson took top spot in both hurdle events, as he had a time of 20.23 in the 110 and a time of 52.99 in the 300.
The Cardinals also won the 4x100 relay, thanks to runs by Dillan Parent, Christian Tocco, Landon Aiello and Oliver. In the 4x200, it was Johnson, Tocco, Sam Vyner and Oliver running to a second place finish. The 4x400 was second thanks to Eli Murphy, Massicotte, Dylan Cockrell and Vyner and in another second place finish was the 4x800 team of Murphy, Cockrell, Saunders and Aldrich.
In the shot put, Zach Calleja was second and Alex Morgan placed fifth, with Morgan was third in the discus. Landon Aiello won the high jump at 5’0 and Johnson and Parent finishes second and sixth in the long jump.
For the W-P girls, Serenity Hayes had runs of fourth and fifth in the 100 and 200 meter dashes and Gabby Murphy was able to finish second in the 400. Gracie Murphy had a fourth place finish in the 800. The Lady Cards had a second place finish in the 4x200 relay thanks to Gabby Murphy, Riley Stephens, Mareonna Tilley and Hayes and they were also second in the 4x800, on the efforts of Isabelle Steinley, Sienna Willingham, Gracie Murphy and Gabby Murphy.
Brooke Saunders took first place honors in both throwing events. She won the shot put at 25’1.5 and she won the discus at 66’9. Isabella Lehr was sixth in both the shot put and discus. Steinley won the high jump at 4’6 and Stephens and Hannah Melrose were second and third in the long jump.
Top finishers for the Hale boys included Patrick Leach taking eighth in the 200, Paxton Downing was fifth in the 400 and Sean Bernard was fifth in the 800. Kyle Losinski was also 10th in the 800. Bernard had a third place run in the 1,600 and Downing added a second place run in the 3,200 meter run. Losinski took second in the 300 hurdles.
In the 4x100 relay, Bernard, Brayden Vaneeizenga, Kenny Matthews and Leach finished third. They also had a third place finish in the 4x800 relay, with runs by Downing, Losinski, Matthews and Bernard.
Liam Schalk-Smith was fifth in the discus, Matthews placed third in the long jump and Leach was ninth in the long jump.
For the Lady Eagles, Rowan Hood was third in the 100 meter dash, Kayla Wolanin was fifth in the 800 and Chloe Bernard was fifth in the 1600 meter run. K. Wolanin won the 3,200 meter run with a time of 16:15. They had a second place team in the 4x100, with runs by Wolanin, Ellery Coleman, Liz Wolanin and Hood. In the 4x800, the team of Bernard, Coleman, K. Wolanin and L. Wolanin were third.
In the throwing events, Hood was third in the shot put and seventh in the discus.
All three teams are back in action on Friday, in a meet held at Tawas Area.