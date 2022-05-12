TAWAS CITY – A free class, "A Matter of Balance," is being offered in Hale.
"A Matter of Balance" is a program designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. The class includes eight 2-hour sessions for a small group led by a trained facilitator. Participants will learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risk at home and exercise to increase strength and balance.
The class will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, June 6, through June 29, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Hale Senior Center, 310 North Washington, Hale.
While the class is free, registration is required. To register, or for more information, call 989-358-4616 or email mainvilleb@nemcsa.org. The class is offered by MSU Extension, Region 9 Area Agency on Aging (a division of NEMCSA) and Iosco County Commission on Aging.