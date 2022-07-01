TAWAS CITY – Numerous county employees have either been laid off or reduced from full-time (FT) to part-time status. The prosecuting attorney’s trial budget has been spent this year. Iosco County EMS is short seven paramedics and one emergency medical technician. With a need for more corrections officers, the undersheriff and jail administrator have been picking up these shifts.
This is a sample of the concerns listed by representatives of the various departments, who spoke during the June 20 Tawas City Council meeting. According to them, many of these issues can start being corrected if Iosco County’s proposed general operating millage is passed. The impact would be an increase in taxes of about $5 per month, or $60 annually, for the average household.
In the upcoming state primary on Aug. 2, county constituents will also weigh in on millage proposals associated with the veterans services program, animal control officer and animal shelter, EMS, commission on aging and the Iosco-Arenac District Library.
Starting with the operating millage, Tawas City officials heard from Iosco County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, Sheriff Scott Frank and Prosecuting Attorney James Bacarella.
Soboleski shared that when she started at the county last September, one of the first items discussed was the operating millage that appeared on the 2020 ballot, and how it was one of only two in the state which didn’t pass. So, her initial priorities included reaching out to the public and community leaders to get their thoughts on why this was. A repeated response was that they didn’t know about the millage until they went to vote, for one, and they also didn’t know what it was for/why it was needed.
Therefore, with the operating millage being put back on the ballot in 2022, she and others from the county have been working to educate the public on what is being sought and why.
Along with Frank and Bacarella, Soboleski was joined at the council meeting by Iosco County Commissioner James Miner, EMS Operations Manager Ray Bruning and Director of Emergency Services Mike Eller.
“The reason that we all come to these, is because we all feel very passionately about it,” Soboleski said, in reference to attending such meetings as a team.
“Our millage was set as it is right now, in 1977, at 4.5 mills,” she continued. This was also the 2021 levy; however, it was rolled back to 3.9129 mills due to the Headlee millage reduction fraction, and is estimated to be reduced further in 2022.
Of the 83 counties in Michigan, Soboleski advised that there are only three which have a lower millage rate than Iosco.
“The state average is 5.7 mills. We’re asking to be brought up to 5.2 mills,” she said. With the average homestead property in Iosco County being $46,000, this is how it was determined that the taxes would be raised by about $5 per month for the typical household.
Soboleski said the reason for seeking a millage is that they’re having a very difficult time recruiting and retaining employees. The county can’t pay the wages in its departments that private industry and even other governments are paying. For example, a person was hired at the register of deeds office in March, but has already resigned to go elsewhere and make more money.
Further, she said that a lot of people don’t realize how many expenses the county’s general fund is tasked with covering – including those related to the jail, Iosco County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), drain commissioner and emergency manager – a number of which entail mandatory services.
“With you being a government, you realize how important that these services are; each and every department,” Soboleski told the council. So, as community leaders, she asked that they help spread the word if they can.
She also said that the county building is in dire condition, with mechanical system problems, a leaking roof and other issues, but there is no funding for capital improvements with the existing millage rate.
In the meantime, the ability to tackle such current projects as a new parking lot, is a result of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) money the county received. “We wouldn’t be able to do any improvements if we didn’t have that,” Soboleski said. And, while the county commissioners have been diligently spending this money on the facilities, “that’s a one-time shot in the arm of funds, and we have to have a mechanism for saving in the future.” She added that in the past, there hasn’t been any type of savings plan for capital improvements or the like, even for technology. “So we have to have some funds to do that.”
It’s been said that the penny’s been stretched as far as it can, she continued. “And we’re getting to a situation where we’re desperate, and keeping and recruiting employees is a major issue that we have right now.”
“How many years is the millage?” asked Tawas City Manager Annge Horning, who also wondered if 5.2 mills is enough.
Soboleski answered that it’s for six years, and she does believe the rate will be sufficient. “We didn’t want to ask for anything more than we thought we needed.”
She said that she put a lot of time into creating spreadsheets, posing questions to the department heads, speaking with staff who have been there a long time and so on. Based on her research, she feels that 5.2 mills is enough to operate properly, pay the employees appropriately and slowly start setting aside some money for future capital improvements.
Soboleski said they didn’t want to ask for up to the state average of 5.7 mills, because they know the taxpayers are burdened and it’s not a great time.
“I’m a taxpayer in the county. No one wants to pay more taxes,” she acknowledged. But she also wants a jail, a prosecuting attorney’s office, et cetera that operate as they should. She believes that the proposed millage will accomplish this while, at the same time, not ask too much of the citizens.
When Frank addressed the council, he said that before he took office a year-and-a-half ago, he was told he was losing two of his five FT clerk dispatchers. And it’s not that they weren’t wanted or needed. Based solely on wages, this was a result of budget cuts.
Frank said he runs the jail – which is operated as part of the ICSO – 24/7, with three corrections officers in the back and one dispatcher clerk up front.
“We have to have three people in our jail; at least two in the back and one up front, with 63 beds,” he explained. “We can’t run the jail with less than three people. So when we took those two people from the front and laid them off, we were less than 24/7.”
This led to the ICSO jail administrator, undersheriff and very limited road patrol personnel being put in the office to cover those shifts. Luckily, Frank said, ARP funds helped to replace two of those positions. “So we’re basically about full staff up there.”
However, “We have 13½ positions in the jail, but I only have 10. I can’t find anybody to work back there,” he continued.
He said that when people come into his office for an interview, they’re excited because they want to get into law enforcement and this type of work is a stepping stone for that. But when these individuals see that a fast food restaurant is paying more than the ICSO, “it’s very disheartening.”
When the jail in Alcona County closed, negotiations were made for those inmates to be brought to the Iosco County Jail, and Frank said that this contract generated some money for Iosco County. But corrections officers made one phone call and had seven employees from the Alcona County Jail go to Alpena. “Not one of them even looked at us, other than a phone call – reason being was wages.”
He also referenced past budget cuts which affected the security officers stationed at the courthouse in Iosco and, like the two clerk dispatchers, this wasn’t because they weren’t needed. “That was cut 100 percent due to wages and money within the county.”
While Frank said that $5 a month per household, on average, is not a lot to request, he also recognized that this is definitely not the time to ask for it. “But we wouldn’t ask for it if we didn’t need it.”
He told the council that he and the others who spoke that night were coming to them as a pack, asking for their help to spread the word about what is being proposed and what the money would be used for.
“I run the smallest staffed, lowest budget prosecuting attorney’s office in our state, for a county our size,” Bacarella pointed out, when it was his turn before the council.
For perspective, Alpena County has roughly 3,000 more people than Iosco County. “Their prosecutor’s office has two more attorneys than mine does, three more support staff and they have an investigator. Their budget is more than double what I have,” he said.
“I’m the bridge between the police and the jail,” he noted. “You pay the police; [the millage] pays for everything else I need.” Along with some of the money going to the children’s assessment center, which does forensic interviews with young children who have been abused, it also pays for the county medical examiner. “It goes for the things I need to do my job.”
Bacarella said he has spent his trial budget this year. There have been four trials and one was for an individual who fought with police, another involved a drug dealer and there were two men who sexually assaulted young girls. “That’s what I’ve been dealing with.”
What he has coming up, includes a case where a child was murdered in Oscoda Township, as well as one where two people were killed in a construction zone in AuSable Township. “I have two drug dealers who delivered fentanyl to their clients and killed them,” he went on.
“These are all expensive cases. I don’t know how I’m going to pay for this,” Bacarella said. “And I need your help with this,” he expressed, adding that $5 a month on average for the people of Iosco County allows him to do his job.
“This is a public safety issue, from my perspective. If I can’t do my job, bad people are on our streets,” Bacarella said. “You can put as much money as you want in your police agency; it doesn’t do a damn bit of good because I can’t do my job. And I need your help.”
Councilman Dave Lesinski stressed the importance of the safety of the community as a whole. He shared his worries that some things could fall by the wayside in terms of the ability to prosecute, if Bacarella’s office doesn’t receive the funding it needs.
Therefore, aside from the help that the other departments would receive, Lesinski said that to him, the $5 is well worth it for the prosecuting attorney services, alone.
Bacarella said he appreciated Lesinski recognizing that he has to do a balancing act and make tough decisions at times as it relates to finances. He is fortunate, though, that he has incredibly dedicated staff. “Without me asking, they work extra hours. Without getting paid, they work extra hours.”
Councilman Ed Nagy felt strongly that the city should have it on record that they support the general operating proposal, as well as the other county-related millages which will be on the ballot. He made a motion for Horning to draft a resolution demonstrating this, which will presented for approval at the next council meeting. The motion passed in a 5-0 vote, with Mayor Ken Cook not in attendance and Councilwoman Jackie Masich abstaining since she is employed by the county.
- Note: This is the first of a two-part story. Next week’s publication will summarize the talks on the EMS and veterans services millages, as well as other discussions from the meeting.