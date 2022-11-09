OSCODA – The next meeting of the Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Hosted by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), it will be held in the Oscoda United Methodist Church, located at 120 W. Dwight St.
An informal poster session will go on first at the venue, from 4-5 p.m., with the RAB meeting to follow from 5-8 p.m.
While the event will also be offered in a virtual format, the Zoom link to register and join electronically had yet to be determined at press time.
To check back in, as well as to view documents and other information regarding the PFAS situation at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, visit the AFCEC website at http://www.afcec.af.mil/Home/BRAC/Wurtsmith.aspx.