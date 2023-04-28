OSCODA – Oscoda Township will be holding its annual meeting of the boards on Tuesday, May 9 at 2 p.m. at the Shoreline Theater.
The annual meeting of the boards, that promotes communication across township boards, is a requirement of maintaining the Redevelopment Ready Community status designation from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
The motion to schedule the meeting was made by Supervisor Bill Palmer at the regular board meeting on April 24. The motion received support from Trustee Tim Cummings and passed unanimously.