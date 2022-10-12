HALE — Having just lost to Whittemore-Prescott three days earlier, the Hale volleyball team got some revenge on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Lady Eagles were hosting the Cardinals in a North Star League crossover game, and came away with a four set win, 25-20, 25-14, 20-25 and 25-19.
Ali Beebe, who was called up from junior varsity for the game, came up with big with 14 kills and five blocks and Kaitlyn Hollis had five kills. Dalaney Kimmerer added 20 assists. Erica Bernard served up 22 points and four aces, Hollis had 14 points and three aces, Chloe Bernard had 15 digs and E. Bernard had 10 digs.
Stats for W-P were not provided by press time.
Hale also had a home NSL Little Dipper game against Atlanta, coming up short in this contest, 25-18, 18-25, 25-14 and 25-11.
Beebe had six kills, eight blocks and digs, Kimmerer had nine assists and three kills, C. Bernard had 13 digs, Hollis had seven points and E. Bernard served up five points and had two aces.
Hale hosted Fairview on Tuesday, heads to AuGres on Thursday, plays at the Tawas Area Invitational on Saturday and returns home to take on Posen on Tuesday.