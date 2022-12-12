EAST TAWAS – The second annual “Neath the Wreath” Christmas Craft and Gift Show will be Saturday, Dec. 17 at Rushman Hall (KofC), located at 821 Newman St. in East Tawas. Show times are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will include Santa and Mrs Claus. She will be reading Christmas stories to the children while parents and grandparents can shop the various area vendors with a large variety of gifts for Christmas.
Lunch is available with a selection of homemade soups from various local cooks as well as homemade pies.
Admission is free, while the lunch will be available at a nominal price. “Neath the Wreath” benefits Renaissance Outreach Ministries, which is a part of the Iosco Ministerial Association. This mission trains pastors around the world through its seminars and seminaries.