STANDISH – The Arenac Choraleers will hold weekly rehearsals on Mondays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 18 in the choir room at Standish-Sterling Central High School in preparation for their holiday concerts.
The holiday concerts are slated for Dec. 2 and 9 in West Branch and Standish, respectively.
Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join this popular chorus, especially tenors and sopranos. A knowledge of music is not essential and there are no auditions to join the group. It is a great opportunity to meet new people and to enjoy and explore the world of choral music. Current members represent the counties of Arenac, Bay, Gladwin, Iosco and Ogemaw.
Sponsored by the Northeast Michigan Arts Council, the Choraleers have been entertaining area audiences since 1976. The group is directed by Pamela Proulx of Omer.
For more information, call the Art Center office at 989-846-9331, or visit its website at nemiac.org.