EAST TAWAS — A short meeting for the East Tawas City Council wrapped up the Fourth of July weekend an Tuesday, July 5. No major city altering decisions occurred, but a few announcements and Police/Fire based decisions occurred.
Chief of Police Frank Anthony has received and evaluated a candidate to fill another full-time posting for a police cadet. Just like their deal with Officer Dakota Grise, they plan to hire a candidate and train them through spring of 2023.
Anthony found funding through Michigan Works’ to sponsor the training cost, which he found on his own initiative.
Both Baldwin and Wilber townships are re-upping with the East Tawas Fire Department to pay for fire services. The fire department not only covers the East Tawas area but also the two townships south of the city, as it’s easier to pay an established outside fire service like East Tawas’s.
Calculation for the costs are determined by population size, average usage of the fire department, the municipalities taxable value and their budget.
The bid packet for State Revolving Fund(SRF) loan to finance the upcoming sewage renovations for the Tawas Utilities Authority has been finalized. A bid packet is now available on the city’s website and other government project websites for private contractors to review and place bids. Bids are due by August 8. There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting July 26.
City staff has estimated there to be two of seven Tawas Lake lots owned by the city capable of conventional residential development and one or two capable of development through Planned Unit Developments(PUD).
The council only announced their intent to look into the issue further, but if they move forward, seven lots on the lake will open up for development and potentially add seven more households to the city.
Since it’s on waterfront, the vote is ultimately up to city residents and will be included in the November ballot.
Finally, Jeff Loomis has been appointed to the Board of Review due to a vacancy from Miles Schmidt’s departure. Loomis used to be president of Huron Community Bank and is the New Hope Church Pastor. Now his other hat is to review changes in assessments to people’s properties.