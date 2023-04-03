OSCODA – The Klondike Challenge wrapped up with 5K and 10K road races on Sunday.
A total of 33 runners took part in the 5K portion of the event while five ran in the 10K. Former Tawas City resident Emily Short, now of St. Johns, won the 5K race, crossing the line at 21:01. Eric Dorcey, an Oscoda resident, managed to claim victory the 10K race, clocking a time of 40:46.
“It’s wonderful seeing so many people from the Oscoda and Tawas areas participating in the Klondike,” event organizer Ryan Matthews said. “We even had three people who competed in both the canoe and running events. The turnout was really good for the running event, especially considering the cold winds we experienced.”
The race began across the street from the Van Etten Lake State Forest Campground, at the intersection of Perimeter and Pride roads. The course is looped along Perimeter Road.
Also, in the 5K race, Mickey Kimsel of Bay City was second at 22:12, Rene Flores of Mexico was third at 23:20, Amy Short of Tawas City was fourth at 23:45 and James Altscheffal of Saginaw placed fifth at 23:52.
Placing sixth was Joey Kimsel of Oscoda at 26:10, James King of East Tawas was seventh at 28:08, Tyler Beglin of Oscoda was eighth at 29:57, Jennifer Thompson placed ninth at 30:36 and Megan Beglin of Oscoda was 10th at 31:16.
In 11th, 12th and 13th was the Oscoda trio of Travis Kirin, Mikayla Erickson and Mark LaVack, with times of 32:39, 32:53 and 33:02. Kelsie Schisler of Columbiaville was 14th at 33:40 and in 15th was Oscoda’s Melanie Bowie at 33:53.
Placing 16th was Bob Jones of Mio at 34:16, Sunshine Watson of Oscoda was 17th at 34:17, in 18th was Cheryl Pierson of Davison at 34:40, Aven King placed 19th on a run of 36:27 and Oscoda’s Christine Byrne ran a 37:07 to come in 20th.
Also in the race, in finishing order was Karen Karbowski of Hubbart Lake, Thatcher King of East Tawas, Atley King of East Tawas, Angie King of East Tawas, Corbin Kimsel of Oscoda, Delaney Kimsel of Oscoda, Greg Bissonette of Oscoda, Crystal Ruemenapp of Oscoda, Hilary Wallace of Glennie, Shelly Kimsel of Oscoda, Karen Griggs of Oscoda, Jennifer Jackson of Oscoda and Justin Griffith of Oscoda.
In the 10K race, behind the winner Dorcey was Kyrstin Smith of Oscoda at a time of 46:15. Caleb Watson, also of Oscoda was third at 48:51, Amanda Alda of East Tawas was fourth at 59:01 and Rachel Bellehumeur of Wyandotte was fifth at 1:23:55.
“A huge thank you to all the volunteers who helped make the Klondike Challenge weekend a success, and a huge thank you to the community for the support of the events,” Matthews said.