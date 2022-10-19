SAGINAW — Tawas Area sent its cross country teams to Saginaw Valley State University on Friday, for them to take part in the Cardinal Homecoming Classic. Out of seven teams that scored, the Lady Braves took second and the boys team was third.
The Lady Braves were led by Alyssa Runyan in fourth place with a time of 22:28, Emma Hemker was 13th at 24:20, Audrey Nguyen was 16th and Ashely Nguyen was 17th with times of 24:51 and 24:52. Megan Wood was right behind in 19th with a time of 24:52, Mckenzie Nunn was 19th at 24:53, Abby Kloska was 36th at 29:37 and Christine Qiu crossed the line 41st with a time of 30:25.
On the boys’ side, Dylan Vincenty-Cole was eighth with a time of 18:38, Tobias Kjoelby was 26th at 20:50, Xander Whitford finished 28th on a run of 21:15, Austin Billinghurst was 31st by running a 21:21, Jesse Hartman placed 33rd and Aaron Stone was 34th with runs of 21:25 and 21:40. Matthew Tiffany was also 39th with a 22:51, Joseph Potts was good for 44th at 22:57, Vincent Lin was 48th and Henry Brummeler was 49th with times of 23:17 and 23:24, Lucas MacEwen was 54th at 24:35 and Adam Billinghurst was 59th at 26:22.
Tawas was at the Hale Invitational on Tuesday and runs at the Northern Michigan Championships at Ogemaw Heights on Saturday. The Braves are also at a Division 3 regional meet on Saturday, Oct. 29 at East Jordan.