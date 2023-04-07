NATIONAL CITY – Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (TRC) will be showcasing their new indoor arena during the center's inaugural Horse Tack Sale this Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Spaces are still available for those wanting to sell saddles, other horse tack items and show clothing, as well as related items and other approved goods. The fee is $25 per 10’ x 10’ area.
Featured at the first-time event, the concessionaire will be The Smoking Trolls BBQ of Hubbard Lake. Those from Pegasus Springs say that the business has also graciously offered to donate 10% of the food sales to the organization. Sherry Milstein of Alpena will be on hand, as well, selling her hand-crafted farm/horse-themed afghans, with all proceeds going to Pegasus Springs.
"This is a spring fundraiser we expect to host each year," said Pegasus Springs TRC Founder and Executive Director Barb Clare. "We have quite a variety of vendors, as well as early registration for this year’s camps and therapeutic riding lessons for children and adults with disabilities."
There is something for everyone and, aside from a large selection of saddles and horse tack, there will be Pegasus Springs T-shirts, western furniture, wooden creations, pampering products, equine photography, Girl Scout Cookies and Tupperware, as well as equine dentistry and other services.
Additionally, people will be able to learn more about the wide range of programs offered at the TRC. Booths will be set up for each one, including the free Veterans PTSD Huron Heroes & Horses program, and the Stable Moments mentorship program for children with complex trauma needs.
Attendees will have a chance to hear about the options available to assist with the Pegasus Springs Community Sensory Trail, as well, and can also learn about the other volunteer opportunities which exist at the nonprofit riding center.
Pegasus Springs TRC is located 1.4 miles west of Sand Lake Road, at 4800 Old State Rd. in National City. For more information, including details on being a vendor at the Horse Tack Sale, contact the TRC at 989-820-1787 or visit their website at www.pegasusspringsmi.com.