OSCODA – Lots of fun events are scheduled for the month of July at the Robert J. Parks Library on Skeel Avenue in the Wurtsmith District.
Caydence Castle, aka Connie Jones, is holding a book signing on Saturday, July 8 from 11 a.m.-1p.m. for her children's book "Pretty Puppies." Jones will be giving away 25 signed copies of her book.
The Magic Bookshelf takes place on Tuesday, July 11 at 10:30. Doug Scheer will be turning children's books into magic tricks.
On Tuesday, July 18 at 10:30, Clark Lewis will be performing a show with juggling, balance and magic.
Mellypop! Puppet Theater takes place on Tuesday, July 25 at 10:30. Puppeteer Mel Douglas presents "Dr. Doolittle," a musical adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's tale of Rikki-Tikki-Tavi.
A Family Fun Day is being held on Saturday, July 29 from 12-2 p.m.
Weekly groups include the Knitters Group on Tuesdays at 10 a.m., the Writers Group Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m., Fitness Fun Wednesdays at 3 p.m., and Taking Off Pounds Sensibly Wednesdays at 4 p.m.