TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area hockey team finished off the regular season on Saturday, playing at the Thumb Area Legion (Sandusky). The Braves had a slow start to the game, resulting in a 5-2 loss at Colleen J. Howe Arena in Sandusky.
The Braves gave up four first period goals to trail 4-0 after one and they were behind 5-1 entering the third.
Gage Maxfield and Kyle Indreica had the goals for the Braves, while getting assists were Keagen Bender, Braden Bolen and Jake Hazen.
Ethan Wood was in goal and made 37 saves.
On Friday, Tawas played up at Petoskey and were able to win that contest, held at the Petoskey Ice Arena, 4-1.
Petoskey led 1-0 after the first period, but Tawas responded with second period goals by Bender (assist by Indreica) and Maxfield (assist by Joel Ulman).
Cody Primm scored a goal midway through the third period, with assists by Bolen and Indreica to make it 3-1. Zack Miller finished off the scoring with an empty netter, getting assists by Bolen and Primm.
Wood was able to make 28 saves in goal to help get the win.
Tawas (13-11-1 overall) plays the Legion again today (Wednesday) in a Division 3 regional playoff opener at Flint Iceland Arena. The winner of tonight’s game moves on to the semifinals on Saturday against Flint Powers. Bay City Western and Freeland area are also in the regional, with the championship taking place on March 1.