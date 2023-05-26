HALE – The North Star League Little Dipper championship meet was held in Hale on Tuesday. Out of five teams, the AuGres boys took second and the AuGres girls placed fifth. For Hale, their boys team finished fourth and their girls were third.
The AuGres boys were led by Cole Dewald, who won the 200 meter (24.28) and the 400 (53.98) and he was also second in the 100 meter dash. Bryce Verdusco was fifth in the 800, Brennan Smolen was third in the 1,600 and he was second in the 3,200. Charlie Schnetler placed second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. They had the 4x200 relay team of John Deblecourt, Levi Jones, Lucas Verdusco and Bryce Verdusco take second, and the same four runners took second in the 4x400 as well.
Tyler Zaherniak was third in the shot put, Kasey Crane was third in the discus, Levi Jones was second in the high jump, Schnetler won the pole vault at 9’6” and Dewald was second in the long jump.
For the AuGres girls, Rhiannon Donahue was eighth in the 100, eighth in the 200 and fourth in the 400. Chloe Rice was also sixth in the 100 hurdles.
Analeis Ming was second in the pole vault ad Rice finished fourth in the long jump and in the pole vault.
For the Hale boys, Sean Bernard was sixth in the 100, Brayden Vaneizenga was ninth in the 200, Kyle Losinski was ninth in the 400 and Bernard was a winner in the 800 with a time of 2:12. Paxton Downing was third in the 3,200. They also had a second place finish in the 4x800 relay with runs by Bernard, Liam Schalk-Smith, Losinski and Downing.
Curtis Wolkes put up a 10th place finish in the shot put and Schalk-Smith was sixth in the discus. Vaneizenga was also ninth in the long jump.
The Lady Eagles had Rowan Hood win the 100 in a time of 14.01 and she also won the 200 with a time of 28.37. Liz Wolanin placed second in the 800, Chloe Bernard was third in the 1,600 and Kayla Wolanin was second in the 3,200. Ellery Coleman finished fifth in the 100 hurdles.
The 4x100 team of Coleman, L. Wolanin, Briannah Sunde and Hood was second, as was the 4x800 team of Coleman, Bernard, L. Wolanin and K. Wolanin.
Lindsey Durance was sixth in the shot put and fifth in the discus, L. Wolanin was third in the pole vault and Coleman was able to come in sixth in the long jump.