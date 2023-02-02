LANSING – Jacob Chandonnet, 38, of Rockwood, was killed Wednesday, Feb. 1 when he lost control of the snowmobile he was operating, was ejected from the machine and struck a tree.
The crash occurred around noon along Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, and marks the ninth snowmobiling fatality in Michigan this winter.
Chandonnet was riding with his stepfather, Richard Tank, 58, also from Rockwood. Tank was operating a snowmobile behind Chandonnet and did not witness the crash.
When Tank reached the crash scene, he immediately called 911 and started life-saving efforts.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers responded to the crash and aided in trying to save Chandonnet’s life.
An ambulance was unable to reach the crash site due to snow. Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a local first responder helped conservation officers transport Chandonnet off the trail using a DNR patrol truck, while performing CPR and using an automatic external defibrillator.
Chandonnet was transferred to the care of EMS personnel. He was pronounced dead by medical examiners while en route to the hospital.
Tri-Township EMS and Fire personnel assisted the DNR.
Speed is the primary cause of fatal and serious snowmobile injury accidents in Michigan. Last winter, there was a total of 13 snowmobiling fatalities in Michigan and 12 during the winter of 2020-2021.
Conservation officers urge snowmobilers to Ride Right, by riding on the right side of the trail, riding sober and at a safe speed appropriate for weather conditions and rider abilities.
For more information on snowmobiling in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Snowmobiling. For more information on the Ride Right safety campaign, visit Michigan.gov/RideRight.