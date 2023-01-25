TAWAS CITY – A hair salon in Tawas City has a new owner and a new name.
Salon 55, formerly Sunny Bay Salon, is owned by Leigh Hazen of National City. Hazen has 12 years experience as a hairstylist and worked at Visions Hair Salon and Alley Cuts. She purchased of the business in September 2022 from Tammy Simmons.
"Our clients don't just come to us because we're good at hair," Hazen said. "They come because they feel comfortable and welcomed. We are their biggest supporters."
She said the business has extended hours and an additional nail technician.
Business hours start at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays by appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.
"We look forward to growing and offering additional services as we do," she said.