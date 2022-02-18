GRAYLING – Daniel Arthur Zarzycki, 52, Hale, was arrested by two different law enforcement agencies in recent weeks, for alleged incidents which occurred or originated in the City of Grayling.
According to Crawford County Sheriff Shawn M. Kraycs, it was at about 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 when deputies observed a vehicle which was reported stolen out of Denton Township.
Authorities initiated a traffic stop in Grayling and, although the vehicle initially stopped, as soon as deputies were approaching the vehicle the driver allegedly sped off and a pursuit began.
Kraycs reports that the pursuit started in Grayling and ended in Kalkaska County, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
The chase ended when the driver allegedly crashed his vehicle and fled on foot. Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued the suspect – who also had several warrants out for his arrest – on foot, and took the man into custody.
His name was initially withheld but, upon the suspect’s arraignment, Crawford County Undersheriff Ryan Swope confirmed that it was Zarzycki who was arrested.
Swope advised that Zarzycki was arraigned in Crawford County District Court on the charges of 4th-degree fleeing and eluding, as well as the unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
Prior to this, as noted in a news release issued by the Michigan State Police (MSP) on Feb. 16, troopers from the MSP Houghton Lake Post were called to the Family Fare store in Grayling, on Jan. 25, for a retail fraud complaint.
They state that a man, identified as Zarzycki, was allegedly standing outside the store with two shopping carts full of items he did not pay for.
According to the MSP, the store manager said he saw Zarzycki exit the business with the shopping carts full of unpaid merchandise, which included alcohol, dog food, automotive items and groceries.
The total amount of the alleged attempted theft was $763.
Zarzycki was taken to the Crawford County Jail, and he bonded out. He was arraigned on Feb. 15, in Crawford County District Court, for one count of 1st-degree retail fraud, 2nd offense.