East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Overcast. High 23F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers before midnight. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.