TAWAS CITY – The Tawas City Library Friends’ (TCLF) last “Gently Read” summer book sale is Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Tawas City Library, 208 North St.
Hundreds of books will be out on the lawn and as always, “you pick the book, you pick the price.”
The Friends’ bookstore, located in the library, will also be open as it is every Saturday. The Friends also accept donations on Saturdays.
“As our storage is limited, we really need to move a lot of books,” said Tara Western, Friends’ spokesperson. “We need a blow out! Please come and fill a box or a bag.”
In case of a rain out, the sale will be the next Saturday.
All proceeds fulfill the TCLF’s mission of supporting the Tawas City Library and its programs, plus encouraging literacy, reading and all libraries.
For more information, call the library at 989-362-6557.