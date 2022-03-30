LANSING – Want to cut firewood for personal use in a Michigan state forest? Fuelwood permits will be available from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources beginning Friday, April 1, with a new online purchase option.
Permits will cost $20 this year after a two-year fee suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s how to get one:
Buy a permit online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses. Pay with a credit or debit card and a permit will be emailed to you.
Purchase a permit in person at DNR customer service centers in the northern Lower Peninsula or Upper Peninsula. A permit will be emailed to you or printed for you. A few forestry field offices also will sell permits in person; call to confirm business hours and availability.
Mail an application to a DNR Forest Management Unit or field office. A permit will be emailed or mailed to you.
“We’re encouraging the online option to save everybody time and energy going forward,” said Jeff Stampfly, chief of the DNR’s Forest Resources Division. “It’s a new service for these permits, but many people will be familiar with it if they have bought hunting and fishing licenses in the past.”
Fuelwood permits are for use on designated state forest land in the Upper Peninsula and the northern Lower Peninsula. They allow for collection of up to five standard cords of wood per household. A standard cord is a stack measuring 4 feet wide, 4 feet tall and 8 feet long. Wood is for personal use only and cannot be resold or traded. Wood must be dead and down within 200 feet of a road. No off-road use of vehicles is permitted to gather wood.
Permits are good for 90 days after they are issued; all permits expire Dec. 31 regardless of issue date. You must carry the permit with you while collecting wood and make sure to fill out the collections log before transporting your wood. Failure to do this could result in a citation. Permits are restricted to one per household per year. No extensions or refunds are allowed.
Find a list of frequently asked questions and more information about the program at Michigan.gov/Fuelwood.
Please plan to cut firewood near where you live. Transporting firewood across the state can inadvertently spread invasive pests or disease, according to the DNR.