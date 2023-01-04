BAY CITY — The AuGres girls basketball team closed out the calendar year with a home non-league game against Bay City All Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Lady Wolverines came up short in the meeting, 43-25.
In the first quarter, Allyson Stange scored four points as AuGres trailed just 8-7 after one. The Cougars pulled away to lead 24-12 at the half and 31-29 entering the fourth.
Leading the Wolverines was Shea Menard with eight points, Stange had seven points and four rebounds, Emily Freehling added four points and five rebounds, Lillie Maser chipped in with three points, Adelaide Bauer was able to score two points and Elizabeth Beardsley was able to net one point.
AuGres (2-3 overall) played down at Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Tuesday, plays at Fairview on Friday in a North Star League Little Dipper game and travels down to play Midland Calvary Baptist Academy on Tuesday.