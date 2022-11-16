OSCODA – The Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) is giving a reminder of the Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting that will be held today (Wednesday), Nov. 16.
Scheduled from 5-8 p.m., it will be hosted in the Oscoda United Methodist Church, located at 120 W. Dwight St. The meeting will also be available virtually through Zoom, and online participants can register at https://ses-grp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_00L6j7ZyQPyRoztn_N9erA.
RAB Co-Chair Steven Willis, the program manager/Base Realignment and Closure environmental coordinator for AFCEC, states that registration is not required for those who plan to join the event at the church.
Also for the in-person attendees, he notes that there will be an informal poster session at the venue prior to the RAB meeting, from 4-5 p.m.
The RAB’s focus is on the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination which exists at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda. Included among the agenda items for tonight’s meeting, are updates on the remedial investigation and interim remedial actions at WAFB in response to the PFAS, as well as some new efforts that are getting underway.
Additional details on the Air Force’s activities at the former base, along with historical documents and other WAFB-related information, are available on the AFCEC website at http://www.afcec.af.mil/Home/BRAC/Wurtsmith.aspx.