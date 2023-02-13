TAWAS CITY – Michael Alan Mooney, 65, East Tawas, was facing two counts of homicide–solicitation of murder. But following the death of a key witness, the felony charges – which are punishable by up to life in prison, if convicted – were recently dropped against the local business owner and East Tawas City Councilman.
As outlined in a court order, filed on Feb. 1 at the Iosco County Courthouse in Tawas City, the case against Mooney was dismissed without prejudice; in other words, it’s possible for the charges to be re-filed and the case brought back to court in the future.
Arenac County Prosecutor Curtis G. Broughton moved for a nolle prosequi in the case, citing the reason as, “witness is now deceased.”
Broughton – who, as reported, was brought in as a special prosecutor to oversee the case – prepared the order for dismissal, which he signed on Jan. 25.
The order was then signed on Feb. 1, by Iosco County 81st District Court Judge Christopher P. Martin. (As noted by Mooney’s Attorney, Mike Nichols, the case was assigned to the county’s Circuit Court Judge, David C. Riffel, but he recused himself in an abundance of caution).
“We are pleased that the case is dismissed. However, Mike was looking forward to clearing his name before a jury of his peers,” Nichols shared with this publication. “I hope that the community understands that this was only an accusation, and the credibility of his accuser was questionable.”
As previously reported, Mooney was lodged in the Iosco County Jail on Oct. 5, 2022, which is the same date that he appeared in District Court for his arraignment on the two felony counts.
With his bond set at $100,000 or 10% cash surety, the $10,000 required for his release was paid, and he was out of jail shortly after his arraignment.
Under his bond restrictions, Mooney was required to wear an electronic monitoring tether, but was allowed to travel to and from work/home, medical appointments and his attorney’s office, which is in East Lansing.
Following a joint investigation by the Michigan State Police (MSP) and Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the subsequent charges alleged that Mooney solicited a Georgia man to murder two Oscoda residents, a mother and son, for the sum of $100,000.
As stated by the MSP in court documents, the alleged incidents which led to the arrest of Mooney occurred between February and June 2021.
According to police, it was during that time when Mooney allegedly solicited Macon, Ga. resident Daniel Michael Blackhawk to kill Elaine Clark and her son, Donald Clark, Jr. – who is also Blackhawk’s half-brother – for a total of $400,000.
It was noted in the court records that $100,000 was the fee for the alleged murders, while the remaining $300,000 was a supposed dowry coming to Blackhawk after the passing of his father, Donald Clark, Sr.
The MSP said that Mooney was in charge of the estate of Clark, Sr. – Elaine Clark’s husband, and the father of both Blackhawk and Clark, Jr.
Records state that Blackhawk had reached out to Elaine Clark to discuss the dowry that was allegedly set aside by his father, but that Elaine Clark directed Blackhawk to Mooney, as he controlled the late man’s estate.
Troopers alleged that when Blackhawk reached out to Mooney for the money in February 2021, Mooney told him that there was supposed to be the aforementioned sum set aside for him, but the estate was being contested by Elaine Clark and Clark, Jr., and he could not help Blackhawk obtain the money.
“Mooney told Blackhawk that if he would kill Elaine and Donald Clark, Jr., he would make sure he got the $300,000 he was entitled to, as well as an additional $100,000,” the court documents read.
After contacting Mooney a second time – where he allegedly again solicited Blackhawk to commit murder, but this time only Clark, Jr. and not Elaine Clark – Blackhawk contacted police and filed a report. As a result, MSP troopers worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to set up a recorded phone conversation between Mooney and Blackhawk.
Law enforcement officials said the recordings allegedly captured several incriminating statements from Mooney, confirming his offer to Blackhawk, but with Mooney trying to distance himself from “providing any direct language which would implicate him in the plot.”
Troopers said he directed Blackhawk to go online to look through Oscoda Township tax records to find Elaine Clark’s address, and that Clark, Jr. may or may not live with her.
During the recorded conversations, Blackhawk allegedly said he wanted to make sure that after the funeral for Elaine and Clark, Jr., he would be paid the $300,000, as well as the extra $100,000. Troopers said Mooney told him, “When they pass away, it all goes to me and I know what [Clark, Sr.] wanted and I’ll take care of it.” He added that they should not have contact with one another and, until things get done, he would not be able to help Blackhawk.
Troopers said that after the “phone traps,” Mooney was interviewed by law enforcement. He allegedly denied ever knowing Blackhawk, but then later allegedly admitted that he had heard of him, but never talked to him.
The investigating MSP detective said that Mooney asked if they believed that he had done something wrong. Troopers said they did believe Mooney had done something wrong, to which he allegedly said, “Why, did [Blackhawk] kill someone or something?”
Troopers claimed that they had never mentioned the reason for their questioning of Mooney or what Blackhawk had alleged to troopers.
Law enforcement also added that Mooney stood to gain tremendous wealth in the events of the deaths of Elaine Clark and Clark, Jr., being in charge of the estate and that civil court documents reflected that.
According to troopers, Clark, Jr., died at the age of 64 during the inception of the investigation, in July 2021.
When Blackhawk spoke during the Oct. 25, 2022 preliminary hearing, he was questioned as to whether he asked Mooney about his inheritance, as well as what Mooney’s response was to this.
According to the transcript, “He told me that there was an account that nobody knew nothing about, that was not tied to anything, that had a little over 300,000 dollars in it,” Blackhawk answered. “And that if [I] was to come up there, and take out my stepmother and my brother, he would see to it I got my inheritance.”
When under cross-examination by Mooney’s defense team at this hearing, Blackhawk stated to the court that Mooney didn’t use the words “kill” or “murder” during their alleged conversations.
Questions later arose pertaining to how the case may be impacted when, this past December, Blackhawk passed away. Authorities have advised that foul play was not suspected.
As reported, Nichols and Broughton made an agreement that Blackhawk’s testimony would only be accepted during the preliminary examination via video conferencing. All subsequent testimony from Blackhawk would have to be in person, as per an agreement with Broughton.
As far as it affects the criminal case, Nichols remarked that he could not say.
“Ultimately, we don’t know, we did make an agreement that is on the record and I would certainly expect the prosecutor to honor that without the ‘in-person live appearance’ by Blackhawk, that his testimony doesn’t come into evidence,” he said at the time. “And without Blackhawk’s the testimony I don’t know how they make their case.”
Nichols said that the agreement between the defense and prosecution was confirmed during the preliminary examination last October.
Nichols also noted that it was during the probable cause conference, the very first court appearance, that Broughton asked permission to have Blackhawk’s preliminary examination testimony via Zoom, and that agreement was ratified.
According to reporting from ABC 12 News, Broughton said at the time that he was ordering preliminary exam transcripts and would make a decision on proceeding with the criminal case against Mooney after a review.
Following the dismissal, Broughton also reportedly told the news outlet that the case against Mooney may have proceeded if Blackhawk had testified in person during the preliminary hearing, because he would have been allowed to use the testimony. Blackhawk was allowed to testify remotely, because he lived in Georgia.
After the charges against Mooney were dropped, Nichols and his co-counsel, Josh Blanchard, that this case was entirely the claim of one man – Blackhawk.
They said they think Blackhawk felt that he could somehow benefit financially by getting Mooney out of the picture.
“Mr. Mooney was an alternative beneficiary of the Donald Clark trust. Mr. Blackhawk claimed to be Mr. Clark’s long-lost son but he was ‘iced out’ of the trust,” according to Nichols and Blanchard. “In other words, he got nothing. He was not named in the trust. Under Michigan law, if all named beneficiaries are deceased or disqualified, he may have thought he would get the money as a natural heir of Mr. Clark.”
This information is also contained within the transcript from the preliminary exam, that Nichols provided, during his cross-examination of David Cook – the attorney who was appointed as trustee of the trust during the preliminary examination.
As outlined in the transcript, Cook told the court that he became the trustee of Clark, Sr.’s trust in approximately May 2018, following the death of Clark, Sr.
According to Cook, the trust contained approximately $300,000 in a money market account, and less than $20,000 in the checking account.