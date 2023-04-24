TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area baseball team opened up play at the Ubly Invitational with a win over Kingston on Saturday. The Braves scored two late runs to claim the victory, 2-0.
{p class=”p1”}“We had a pitchers’ dual in the fifth inning, 0-0,” head coach Shane Plank said. “We found a way to get out a bases loaded situation. We put up two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Jake Hazen threw the ball really well and was efficient.”
{p class=”p1”}Hazen pitched six innings of shutout ball, giving up four hits and striking out five batters.
{p class=”p1”}On offense, Bobby Turner had two hits and one RBI and Max Herrick was able to get one base hit.
{p class=”p1”}The win advanced the Braves to the championship game against Ubly, however, that contest was cancelled due to weather.
{p class=”p1”}Tawas (4-5 overall) hosted Meridian on Monday, plays at Coleman on Friday, hosts Swan Valley on Saturday and heads to Pinconning on Monday.