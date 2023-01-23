PLAINFIELD Twp. – Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash which occurred in Plainfield Township this past weekend. It took place on Vaughn Road, near Davison Road, at about noon on Saturday.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a northbound, 2003 GMC Yukon lost control while passing another northbound vehicle, then crashed into the woods striking several trees. The driver, Hale resident Rachel P. Simrau, 26, did not survive her injuries.
Simrau’s passengers – a 26-year-old male and his child – were transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where they received treatment for minor injuries and were released that same day.
According to the MSP, the incident remains under investigation.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Iosco County EMS, Plainfield Township Fire Department, Grant Township Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement personnel.