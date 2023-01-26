OSCODA – The Alzheimer’s caregiver support group will meet Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m., at Oscoda Grace Presbyterian Church on Skeel Avenue next to the Robert J. Parks Library.
Anyone caring for a family member or friend with Alzheimer’s, whether at home or in a facility, is welcome to attend. At this month’s meeting, a local attorney will be available to answer any questions participants may have concerning legal documents, or situations that may need addressing when caring for these individuals.
For more information, contact the church at 989-739-3424 or 989-739-5674.