LANSING — The first person to be charged as a result of the ongoing Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation is headed back to court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last week.
Earlier this year, Mark Chapman was charged in the 39th District Court in Macomb County with the following in two separate cases:
- Eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC).
- Two counts of first-degree CSC.
Following arraignment, Chapman was referred for a competency evaluation. Judge Alyia Hakim found him competent to stand trial Wednesday.
A new probable cause conference is now scheduled for June 29 at 8:30 a.m.
The charges stem from alleged abuse against two victims. At the time, Chapman was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Boy Scouts of America.
If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America that you think would help, please call the investigation tip line at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.
