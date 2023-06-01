OSCODA - The Alpena Community College (ACC) Oscoda Campus will be offering a free OSHA 10 General Industry session, June 12-13. Both Monday and Tuesday's events will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in room 309 of the campus, located at 5800 Skeel Ave.
The sessions will be led by ACC Welding and Safety Instructor Tim Ratz, and is sure to be a great opportunity for interested individuals.
Due to limited seating, those who wish to attend are encouraged to call Lisa Blumenthal at 989-358-7296. Although the session itself is free, the cost of the course completion card is $8, which may be paid with cash or check.