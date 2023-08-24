CADILLAC – Huron-Manistee National Forests (HMNFs) will launch its Fall Color Interactive Map on Friday, Sept. 1, ahead of the Labor Day holiday travel.
With recent weather feeling more seasonal, the colors associated with autumn are beginning to show up in the hardwood foliage as hues of red and lime green, giving the impression that full color is not far off. The interactive map allows viewers to select different colored icons within the HMNFs’ interior to reveal employees’ most recent images of the emerging fall colors.
Each week, the employees vote in-house for their favorite fall images. Weekly winners compete for the prize of being showcased as a poster to promote the next Fall Color Campaign. Last year Joshua Kilbourne was selected by his peers as the winner with his submission titled Wanigan Morning Solitude, taken at Lumberman’s Monument at the beginning of the peak color.
“We introduced the map last year to create an opportunity for those who are unable to travel to the Huron-Manistee to see the colors changing,” said Acting Public Affairs Officer Travis Owens. Owens stated that the map’s icons change shape and color depending on the age of the image from the date it was taken. “The interactive map can serve as a great tool for those wanting to plan a leaf peeping trip north and concerned about a successful adventure,” he added.
Hosted on the Forests’ webpage, the interactive map allows the public to experience the changing colors of the forest from the convenience of any mobile device, laptop or desktop. By clicking on the map’s icons, images captured by forest employees in the field will pop up and display color conditions of that location.
“The changing of seasons is science in action,” explained Huron Shores Ranger District Forester Eric Brandon. “The timing of color changes is primarily regulated by the days getting shorter. As days grow shorter, and nights grow longer and cooler, biochemical processes in the leaf begin to paint the landscape with Mother Nature’s autumn palette.”
He added that other environmental influences – such as temperature, rainfall, food supply – can vary, but “it’s the steadily decreasing length of day during autumn that triggers color changes in foliage.”
The bright blazing pigments of autumnal color are influenced by carotenoids which produce yellow, orange, and brown colors and anthocyanin which gives color to such familiar things as cranberries, red apples, concord grapes and blueberries. Chlorophyll, which gives leaves the basic green color, is necessary for photosynthesis, which is the chemical reaction that enables plants to use sunlight to manufacture sugars for food.
“In the spring and summer, chlorophyll is continually being produced and broken down, leaving foliage appearing green. As nights get longer, and the days shorter, chlorophyll production slows down and then stops,” Brandon noted, adding that eventually all the chlorophyll is reabsorbed and stored by the tree, or is destroyed. The carotenoids and anthocyanin that are present in the leaf are revealed to show their true colors.
Characteristic colors of specific tree species are what add the vivid visual aesthetics of the seasonal change. “When we think fall, we envision ah-inspiring bright reds and oranges of the various maple species, such as the red maple’s brilliant scarlet, sugar maple’s orange-red, black maple’s glowing yellow appearance and the almost colorless appearance of striped maple,” Brandon remarked.
However, there are those contrasting species that add texture and variety. “Oaks can be red, brown, or russet colored; aspen and yellow-poplar show brilliant golden yellows; dogwoods display a purplish red; and beech trees are less impressive with their light tan foliage,” stated Brandon, adding that some species, such as the elms, simply shrivel up and fall, exhibiting little color other than drab brown from tannins left in the leaf.
Annually, the Lumberman’s Monument Visitor Center in Iosco County offers fall color walks on the accessible Highbanks Trail along the AuSable River on Saturdays in October until it closes for the season Oct. 22. Another option is the 504 miles of forest roads available for a scenic drive for those who are unable to access foot travel.
For more information on the Huron-Manistee National Forests, visit www.fs.usda.gov/hmnf.