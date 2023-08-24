MORNING SOLITUDE – Waningan Morning Solitude by Forestry Aid Joshua Kilbourn, Huron Shores Ranger District, was selected as the 2022 winner of the Fall Color Campaign for the Huron-Manistee National Forests. Employees submitted their photos to the Huron-Manistee National Forests Fall Color Campaign Interactive Map in real time to share the glow up of autumn across the National Forests in the Northern Lower Peninsula.