EAST TAWAS – On the heels of Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, which occurred earlier this month, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is reminding the public of the steps they can take to reduce the risk of a wildfire.
The NFPA notes that many departments have a regular seasonal threat of wildfires, whether due to wooded areas, wild grasses, crops or other similar environmental factors.
"The threat of wildfire is becoming increasingly prevalent and dangerous, posing greater risks to people and property than ever before," states NFPA Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy, Lorraine Carli.
"In preparation for a future with more wildfire activity, homeowners need to understand their role and take action in reducing wildfire risk," she continued. "We encourage people to use and share NFPA’s wildfire safety resources with others in their community to not only make a difference in safety on Preparedness Day, but all through the year as well!"
Among the NFPA’s recommendations, are for people to remove fuel sources from the area around their home – especially the five-foot zone closest to the dwelling – which is important in helping to keep a house safe from embers and radiant heat.
The association adds that there are a lot of fairly simple, low-cost home improvement projects which can help with this endeavor. For example, clearing dead leaves, debris and pine needles from roofs and gutters, keeping lawns mowed to four inches, replacing wood chips with gravel or removing anything flammable that is stored underneath decks or porches, can all be incredibly helpful and every effort makes a difference.
To learn more, visit www.nfpa.org. For resources, fact sheets and other details specific to this topic, click on the "Public Education" tab of the website, then select "Wildfire."