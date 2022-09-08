EAST TAWAS – A musical tradition in the Tawas-Oscoda area for many years, Huron Shores Chorus will begin rehearsals on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church.
The chorus, made up of volunteer singers from throughout the area, will be preparing music for its annual Christmas season concert to be held on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m., at Oscoda United Methodist Church, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m., at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church. Seasonal selections of sacred and secular choral arrangements will make up the program, which is sure to engage the audience in a memorable music experience.
Huron Shores Chorus welcomes new members who would like to be part of a dedicated and friendly ensemble which strives to bring excellence in choral performance to our community. Most of our singers – ranging from high school to senior citizen – have participated in other vocal groups at some point in their lives, and enjoy making music together.
If you are a soprano, alto, tenor, baritone, or bass, and are interested in giving Huron Shores Chorus a try, we invite you to attend our first rehearsal on Sept. 25. No audition is necessary. Help the chorus continue the tradition of choral music in the hometown area.
If you need further information, contact Marjory Leas at 260-437-3029, or B.J. Neuenfeldt at 989-763-1080.