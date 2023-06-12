EAST TAWAS – When Arthur Galea opened the first G’s Pizza restaurant in West Branch in 1983, he couldn’t have known that his family operated pizza shop would see such success, or that it would become a hometown staple and grow to span eight separate locations, two of which are located in Iosco County.
Fast forward to present day and G’s Pizza has expanded the scope of its operations in a wide variety of ways and currently serves up their delectable dishes to the communities of Lake Orion, Saginaw, Bay City, Kalkaska, Oxford, East Tawas, Oscoda, and of course, West Branch.
From timeless classics such as G’s Super and Meat Lovers pizzas, to more eclectic offerings like their Sicilian and Godfather pies, the restaurant provides a buffet of tasteful choices to its patrons. Of course, pizza isn’t the only thing on the menu, far from it. Aside from traditional tavern fare like wings, salads and fried appetizers, G’s has quite a few selections you wouldn’t typically see that set it apart from run-of-the-mill pizza shops such as their pretzel knots and cauliflower alternatives to mozzarella and cinnamon spears.
Although their menu remains mostly universal between locations, certain sites expand the menu even further such as the restaurant in Oscoda, which exclusively offers southwest egg rolls, as well as garlic brussel sprouts and cheese curds.
According to Jason Galea, who manages the Saginaw, Oxford and Lake Orion locations, the family had no real history in the pizza or restaurant industry prior to opening their first location.
“We found a ton of success simply because of the values that my dad and grandparents had and making sure that we treat people right,” Galea says.
When asked about the East Tawas location, Galea commended the work that Paul and Alexis Galea have done to ensure the restaurant’s success and solidify its presence in the community.
“G’s Pizza is 100% part of the East Tawas tradition. They have been huge supporters of the community, they’ve given so generously to organizations and families; the graciousness of Paul and Alexis just never ends,” Galea says. “If you go to East Tawas for summer vacation or the tourist side of things, it’s not complete until you’ve had your G’s Pizzeria.”
Aside from providing tasty made-from-scratch pizza pies, G’s Pizza also strives to support the communities in which their restaurants are located. Whether its fundraising for an important cause, sponsoring a local sports team or serving as a site to conduct a banquet or gala, the pizza chain is well known for their community engagement.
“It’s simply part of our values and who we are as people and as a business,” Galea expresses. “You name it, we help provide as much as we can.”